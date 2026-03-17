Why Chinese athletes achieved historic feat at 2026 Winter Paralympics

Illustration: Liu Xiangya/GT

The Chinese Paralympic athletes demonstrated a spirit of ­self-respect, confidence, and resilience at the just concluded Milan-­Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, an official with the China Administration of Sports for Persons with Disabilities (CASPD) told the Global Times on Monday.The Chinese delegation delivered its best results at an overseas Winter Paralympics. The delegation, China's largest to ever take part in an overseas Winter Paralympics, topped the medal table with 15 gold, 13 silver and 16 bronze medals, marking a new chapter in China's para winter sports.Why has the Chinese delegation achieved this feat in Italy?Overall, the Chinese delegation showed a steady upward trajectory following the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics: Veteran athletes stayed true to their original aspirations, while young blood grew rapidly. The mixed doubles wheelchair curling team won a historic gold on the event's Paralympic debut. In the biathlon, the team secured 8 gold, 5 silver, and 2 bronze medals, achieving breakthroughs with golds in the men's sprint standing category as well as in both the men's and women's sprint vision impaired events. Alpine skiing and cross-country skiing also saw success across multiple disciplines, He Yongju, director of the winter sports division at CASPD, told the Global Times.Wang Yue, who won gold in the women's vision impaired individual and sprint events of Para Biathlon, said after the competition, "I may not be able to see the world clearly, but I want the world to see me, an ordinary person who refuses to give in, a girl who will not bow to fate. I believe that as long as you have the courage to try, nothing is impossible."This marks China's seventh participation in the Winter Paralympics and its largest-ever delegation at an overseas edition, with the most events entered and the highest number of athletes.From just four athletes competing in two sports and eight events at China's Winter Paralympic debut in 2002, to 70 athletes qualifying for six sports and 73 events at this edition, the growth reflects the strong and dynamic development of China's para winter sports, according to the China Sports Daily.What moved He the most at the Paralympic Games was biathlete Cai Jiayun's "last-second victory." In the men's standing sprint pursuit final, Cai pulled off a thrilling come back to edge out Ukraine's Grygorii Vovchynskyi by a razor-thin margin of 0.2 seconds in the final stretch, completing a remarkable feat of three golds from three events.In that moment, the blistering speed in the biting cold and the outcome decided by the smallest of margins captured both the cruelty and the ultimate intensity of competitive sports, He said.Another unforgettable moment for He was seeing the men's ice hockey team secure a hard-earned bronze medal after defeating the Czech Republic 3-2. The players showed fearless determination and relentless fighting spirit on the ice."At the start, China was two goals down. Facing a strong opponent and the intense home crowd atmosphere, the team was pushed into a difficult position. But in that very moment, their spirit of "never giving up" was fully ignited. United as one on both offense and defense, they relied on extraordinary patience and precise tactical execution to gradually wrest back control of the game," He recalled.When the final whistle blew, the players embraced tightly, while the coaching staff rushed onto the ice to hug every one of them. This bronze medal stands as a badge of honor for their fierce battle and the strongest testament to the perseverance and fighting spirit of Chinese para ice hockey. "Watching them celebrate, I felt a deep sense of pride in this team," He said.In 2018, the wheelchair curling team clinched China's first gold medal at a Winter Paralympics, breaking the "zero-medal" barrier and laying a foundation of confidence for future development.From winning the first gold at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympics to reaching a historic height at Beijing 2022 and now the Milan-Cortina Games, China's para winter sports have "flourished across the board," according to He.China completed the Beijing 2022 with a total of 18 golds and 66 medals overall, marking its best performance at a Winter Paralympics.Leveraging the momentum of hosting the Games, China implemented measures such as the development plan for winter Paralympic sports. The number of athletes grew from fewer than 50 in the early 2000s to over 1,000 in 2022, achieving full event coverage, He said.Chinese athletes showed the world that the true measure of sports lies not in podiums alone, but in courage, dignity, and the unyielding pursuit of possibility.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. life@globaltimes.com.cn