Unmasking US’ ‘Predatory Hegemony’ Ep2: What disasters will US’ ‘predatory hegemony’ bring to world?

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 27, 2026 11:03 AM

In the last episode, we explained what “predatory hegemony” is and why some scholars see it as the diplomatic strategy of the current US administration. In this episode of Truth Unfolded, we examine the specific tools America uses to “harvest” the world -- and the damage it will inflict on global peace, the international order, and even the US itself.