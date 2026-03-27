Tunnel boring machine for Italy rolls off production line in Changsha, central China

The tunnel boring machine (TBM) to be exported to Italy rolls off the production line at the second industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A drone photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows the tunnel boring machine (TBM) to be exported to Italy at the second industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Customer representatives take a selfie in front of the tunnel boring machine (TBM) to be exported to Italy at the second industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A drone photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows technicians checking the tunnel boring machine (TBM) to be exported to Italy at the second industrial park of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Corporation Limited in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)