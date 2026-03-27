PHOTO / CHINA
Shiziyang grand bridge in south China's Guangdong under construction
By Xinhua Published: Mar 27, 2026 11:54 AM
An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows the east main tower of the Shiziyang grand bridge, a critical part of the Shiziyang Channel in south China's Guangdong Province.(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows the east main tower of the Shiziyang grand bridge, a critical part of the Shiziyang Channel in south China's Guangdong Province.(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)


An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows main towers of the Shiziyang grand bridge, a critical part of the Shiziyang Channel in south China's Guangdong Province.(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows main towers of the Shiziyang grand bridge, a critical part of the Shiziyang Channel in south China's Guangdong Province.(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)


An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows main towers of the Shiziyang grand bridge, a critical part of the Shiziyang Channel in south China's Guangdong Province.(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows main towers of the Shiziyang grand bridge, a critical part of the Shiziyang Channel in south China's Guangdong Province.(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)


This photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows the east main tower of the Shiziyang grand bridge, a critical part of the Shiziyang Channel in south China's Guangdong Province.(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows the east main tower of the Shiziyang grand bridge, a critical part of the Shiziyang Channel in south China's Guangdong Province.(Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)