Chinese renewable energy giants shine at Africa's solar, storage expo

Visitors learn about products at the booth of Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd. during the Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 25, 2026. Chinese renewable energy giants are hogging the spotlight at the ongoing Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, highlighting China's growing role in Africa's rapidly expanding clean energy sector. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Visitors visit the booth of Huawei during the Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 25, 2026. Chinese renewable energy giants are hogging the spotlight at the ongoing Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, highlighting China's growing role in Africa's rapidly expanding clean energy sector. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

A visitor learns about products at the booth of BYD during the Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 25, 2026. Chinese renewable energy giants are hogging the spotlight at the ongoing Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, highlighting China's growing role in Africa's rapidly expanding clean energy sector. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)

Visitors visit the booth of TCL during the Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 25, 2026. Chinese renewable energy giants are hogging the spotlight at the ongoing Solar and Storage Live Africa 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa, highlighting China's growing role in Africa's rapidly expanding clean energy sector. (Xinhua/Chen Wei)