This photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows a Mercedes-Benz E-Class during the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show in Nonthaburi, Thailand. This year's motor show is held from March 25 to April 5. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

This photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows an Audi Q3 during the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show in Nonthaburi, Thailand. This year's motor show is held from March 25 to April 5. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

This photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows a Zeekr 009 during the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show in Nonthaburi, Thailand. This year's motor show is held from March 25 to April 5. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)

This photo taken on March 26, 2026 shows a GWM Souo S2000 CL motorcycle during the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show in Nonthaburi, Thailand. This year's motor show is held from March 25 to April 5. (Xinhua/Sun Weitong)