China-Hungary joint symphony concert staged in Budapest

Musicians perform at a China-Hungary cultural exchange concert in Budapest, Hungary, March 25, 2026. The concert, titled "TUTTI -- China-Hungary Cultural Exchange Concert," was held on Wednesday evening at the Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest, featuring a joint symphony orchestra of young musicians from the two countries. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Li Xincao (front R), president of China Conservatory of Music, shakes hands with a Hungarian violinist during a China-Hungary cultural exchange concert in Budapest, Hungary, March 25, 2026. The concert, titled "TUTTI -- China-Hungary Cultural Exchange Concert," was held on Wednesday evening at the Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest, featuring a joint symphony orchestra of young musicians from the two countries. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

Musicians perform at a China-Hungary cultural exchange concert in Budapest, Hungary, March 25, 2026. The concert, titled "TUTTI -- China-Hungary Cultural Exchange Concert," was held on Wednesday evening at the Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest, featuring a joint symphony orchestra of young musicians from the two countries. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)

The audience watch a China-Hungary cultural exchange concert in Budapest, Hungary, March 25, 2026. The concert, titled "TUTTI -- China-Hungary Cultural Exchange Concert," was held on Wednesday evening at the Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest, featuring a joint symphony orchestra of young musicians from the two countries. (Photo by David Balogh/Xinhua)