CBUAE’s foreign assets crossed AED 1.084 trillion at end of January 2026

The foreign assets of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) exceeded AED 1.084 trillion at the end of January 2026, compared to AED 1.058 trillion at the end of December 2025, according to official data released on Tuesday.



The Central Bank's foreign assets as of the end of January were distributed as follows: AED 285.5 billion in current account balances and deposits with banks abroad, AED 740.9 billion in foreign investments, and AED 58 billion in other foreign assets.



The Central Bank's balance sheet exceeded AED 1.119 trillion, distributed as follows: AED 533.4 billion in current and deposit accounts, AED 306 billion in monetary bills and Islamic certificates of deposit, AED 177.4 billion in currency notes and coins issued, and AED 24.9 billion in other liabilities. Capital and reserves amounted to AED 77.6 billion.



As for the Central Bank's assets, they were distributed as follows: AED 224.2 billion in cash and bank balances, AED 76.2 billion in deposits, AED 767.6 billion in investments, and AED 51.3 billion in other assets.



