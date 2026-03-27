Russian scientists extract high-purity bioactive compound from brown algae

Researchers in Russia have developed an improved method for extracting a biologically active compound from brown algae, opening new possibilities for its use in healthcare, nutrition and biotechnology, reports the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation.



The study was conducted by scientists from Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University in collaboration with Kemerovo State University and Kaliningrad State Technical University. The team successfully isolated fucoidan, a complex polysaccharide derived from the brown alga Fucus vesiculosus.



Fucoidan is known for its antioxidant and antimicrobial properties, as well as its ability to support immune system function. It has long attracted scientific interest due to its potential applications in pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements and advanced skincare formulations.



The researchers addressed this issue by developing a refined extraction process. The algae were first dried and processed, after which a calcium chloride-based solution was used to isolate the target compound. This approach enabled the team to achieve a higher yield while maintaining the purity and bioactivity of the substance, resulting in a stable powder form suitable for further use.



According to experts, the findings demonstrate that fucoidan could be used not only in existing applications such as supplements and cosmetics, but also as a functional ingredient in next-generation food products.



