Former Italian official says he has been urging Italian, EU leaders to be ‘more diplomatic, less aggressive’ toward China and recognize a multipolar world

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 27, 2026 06:03 PM

At the Boao Forum for Asia, Michele Geraci, the former Italian undersecretary of state and NYU Shanghai adjunct professor told the Global Times that he has been in frequent contact with Italian officials, urging both Italian and EU leaders to take a “more diplomatic, less aggressive” approach toward China and recognize that “the world is moving to this new multipolar world.”