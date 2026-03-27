We are deeply saddened by tragedy involving death of a Chinese postdoctoral researcher by suicide after being interrogated by US law enforcement officers: FM

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 27, 2026 06:27 PM

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and have lodged solemn representations with the US side,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday in response to a case that a Chinese postdoctoral researcher recently died by suicide the day after being summoned for questioning and interrogated by US law enforcement officers.