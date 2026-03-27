Site of Ikebukuro’s fatal stabbing case was once home to Sugamo Prison linked to Tokyo Trials; Chinese expert says rightward drift in Japanese society is backfiring on civilians

Commercial complex "Sunshine City", where a woman was stabbed by a man in Tokyo on March 26, 2026. Photo: VCG

Japanese media reported that on Thursday evening local time, a man fatally stabbed a female clerk inside a Pokémon-themed store on the second floor of Sunshine City, a commercial complex in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district, before attempting suicide. Both died despite rescue efforts. A Chinese expert said that the recent spate of extreme violent incidents in Japan suggest a broader rightward drift in social sentiment. When the toxic consequences of such ideological radicalization rebound on ordinary civilians in the form of indiscriminate violence, they expose a dangerous society growing more fractured and increasingly deprived of emotional release.Sunshine City is a landmark complex in Tokyo, built on the former site of Sugamo Prison and its execution grounds. Established in 1895, Sugamo Prison was used by US occupation forces after World War II to detain major Japanese war criminals tried by the Tokyo Tribunal. Seven Class-A war criminals, including Hideki Tojo and Kenji Doihara, were held there and executed on the site on December 23, 1948.After it was returned to Japanese control in 1958, Sugamo Prison was renamed the Tokyo Detention House. To erase visible traces of Japan's wartime crimes, the postwar Japanese government demolished the prison in 1971 under the banner of developing a new urban subcenter, and later built Ikebukuro's Sunshine City complex and the nearby Higashi-Ikebukuro Central Park on the site.When Sunshine City was completed in 1978, Japan proudly celebrated it as the tallest building in Tokyo at the time and a symbol of postwar modernity. In 1979, the opening of Higashi-Ikebukuro Central Park further erased the site's association with postwar trials, replacing a place once marked by historical memory with a vast complex of shopping, entertainment and office facilities. Today, Japanese visitors enjoy the area as a leisure destination, while knowing little about the history that once defined it.Ironically, in an inconspicuous corner of Higashi-Ikebukuro Central Park, a "memorial stone" still stands bearing the words, "Praying for eternal peace." In one article, Japan's Asahi Shimbun claimed that as urban redevelopment transformed the neighborhood, the memory of war embedded in the site has gradually faded as well. The "memorial" remains one of the few surviving physical traces of that history, and on its reverse side is inscribed a reminder: for that the tragedy of war will never be repeated.Xiang Haoyu, a distinguished research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told the Global Times on Thursday that the recent, frequent violent incidents in Japan are rooted in a deeper structural crisis within Japanese society. The physical erasure of historical sites, he said, in effect severs the social foundations for historical reflection.Xiang said that under the combined impact of prolonged economic stagnation and changes in the external environment, Japanese society has shown an overall tendency toward a rightward shift in sentiment. "This tendency is reflected not only in a tougher foreign policy posture, but also in a decline in internal empathy and a blurring of moral boundaries. When the lessons of history are buried beneath modern consumerism, feelings of individual alienation and extremism can grow in the shadows of prosperity," said Xiang."When the harmful consequences of such ideological radicalization in society turn back on ordinary people in the form of indiscriminate violence, what it reveals is a dangerous social reality that is increasingly fractured and lacking meaningful spiritual outlet," Xiang said. He added that, to some extent, this historical warning can be seen as a form of judgment on contemporary Japanese society. "If the postwar trials were a reckoning with the crimes of militarism, then today's violent crimes amount to a new interrogation of historical amnesia, the evasion of reflection, and failures in social governance."