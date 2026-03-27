LONGi BC technology supports Innoptus Solar Team as it embarks on American Solar Challenge

On March 23, 2026, LONGi announced a partnership with Innoptus Solar Team, Belgium's leading solar racing team, providing its high-efficiency Back Contact (BC) technology and flexible photovoltaic solutions to support the team's 11th-generation solar race car, "Infinite Apollo," in this summer's American Solar Challenge (ASC). The new car was officially unveiled at an innovation launch event in Belgium.

The unveiling of the new car marks a key milestone for the team, transitioning from assembly to the testing and validation stage after 10 months of research and development. Over the coming weeks, the Innoptus Solar Team will conduct thousands of kilometers of on-road testing across Belgium to evaluate performance under long-distance and complex road conditions, laying the groundwork for what is expected to be the longest and most challenging race in the team's history.At the launch event, the team outlined key aspects including the race route, competition strategy, and technological innovations. This year's American Solar Challenge route will cross the heart of the US, starting at the Mississippi River and along the Great River Road and the iconic Route 66, offering both technical difficulty and visual appeal. According to the schedule, the team must first complete a three-day qualifying round at the Brainerd International Raceway to secure a place in the main event.

In response to the technical challenges presented by the new race regulations, Innoptus Solar Team has upgraded the vehicle's core systems, encompassing high-performance solar modules, an advanced battery system, and the signature dual-fin aerodynamic design. As a partner, LONGi has continued collaborative development, optimizing its BC technology to support improvements in the vehicle's overall system performance.In 2025, LONGi served as the exclusive photovoltaic partner for the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge (BWSC), leveraging its advanced BC technology and flexible photovoltaic solutions to help the team achieve dual breakthroughs in power generation efficiency and reliability under extreme conditions. Building on this collaboration, the two sides have deepened their partnership this year, integrating advanced photovoltaic technology with high-performance engineering applications to continue exploring the possibilities of clean energy utilization. This collaborative approach is emerging as a new model for industry-academia collaboration, drawing widespread attention both within and beyond the industry.Founded in 2000, LONGi (Stock code: 601012. SH) is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established several business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions, building integrated photovoltaic and hydrogen equipment. As an international company, LONGi's business covers more than 160 countries and regions. Actively practicing its "Solar for Solar" concept, LONGi is accelerating the global transition to sustainable energy and promoting energy equity, enabling more people around the world to access affordable clean energy.More details here: www.longi.com/