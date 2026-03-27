REPT BATTERO achieves first annual profit of 681 million yuan in 2025





REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (0666.HK) announced its annual results for 2025 on March 26 2026.During the reporting period, the Group recorded revenue of 24.3 billion yuan (approx. $3.4 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 36.7 percent. The Group achieved a profit of 681 million yuan (approx. $95 million) for the year, marking a turnaround to profitability.The improvement in operating performance was primarily attributable to the continued increase in shipments of power and energy storage battery products. In 2025, the Group’s total battery shipments reached 82.7 GWh, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 89.2 percent.By business segment, revenue from power battery products amounted to 10.0 billion yuan (approx. $1.4 billion), up 35.6 percent year-on-year, while revenue from energy storage battery products reached 13.6 billion yuan (approx. $1.9 billion), up 86.8 percent year-on-year, making it the primary driver of overall revenue growth.The Group continued to enhance its market position and further developed a diversified business portfolio comprising energy storage, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments. In 2025, the Group ranked first globally in residential energy storage battery shipments and fifth globally in overall energy storage battery shipments. In the power battery sector, the Group ranked second in China for heavy-duty truck battery shipments and seventh in shipments of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) power batteries.