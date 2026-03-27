Kuwait's key ports targeted in attacks amid growing regional tensions

Kuwait reported on Friday a coordinated attack of drones and cruise missiles on Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, the second port strike in the country within the same day.



In a statement posted on social media platform X, the Ministry of Public Works said preliminary assessments indicated that the attack caused material damage to port facilities, with no human casualties.



Authorities activated emergency measures and are assessing damage to ensure operations continue, the statement added.



The ministry did not provide further details on the source of the attack or the specific facilities affected.



Earlier in the day, Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait was struck by hostile drones, causing material damage but no casualties, the Kuwait Ports Authority said.



Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port is a key strategic project on Bubiyan Island, while Shuwaikh Port is a major commercial hub vital to Kuwait's supply chain.



The incidents happened amid escalating tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began last month. Iran has since launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. assets across the Middle East.

