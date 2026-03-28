PHOTO / BIZ
AI tea picker
By VCG Published: Mar 28, 2026 12:05 AM
A tea-picking robot attracts visitors at a Longjing tea garden in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, March 27, 2026. As West Lake pre-Qingming Longjing tea enters its harvest season, the district has deployed AI tea-picking robots. Photo: VCG

A tea-picking robot attracts visitors at a Longjing tea garden in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, March 27, 2026. As West Lake pre-Qingming Longjing tea enters its harvest season, the district has deployed AI tea-picking robots. Photo: VCG




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