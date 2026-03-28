AI tea picker

A tea-picking robot attracts visitors at a Longjing tea garden in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, March 27, 2026. As West Lake pre-Qingming Longjing tea enters its harvest season, the district has deployed AI tea-picking robots. Photo: VCG
A staff member tests a detecting instrument at a ceramic machinery company in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north ...
A worker works at an intelligent digital workshop of a fastener manufacturing company in Yongnian District of Handan, ...
Tea makers roast tea leaves at a factory to make the renowned West Lake Longjing tea in Hangzhou, ...