PLA Southern Theater Command urges Philippines to strictly control operations of its maritime and air troops, immediately cease provocative, risky acts

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 28, 2026 09:39 AM

Senior Captain Zhai Shichen, spokesperson for the PLA Southern Theater Command stated on Friday that on March 25, PLANS 532 was conducting a routine patrol in the waters under China’s jurisdiction near Zhubi Jiao of China’s Nansha Qundao. Upon detecting a Philippine Navy ship, PLANS 532 initiated radio communications to remind the Philippine ship. Ignoring repeated radio reminders from the Chinese side, the Philippine ship 507, navigating on the port side of PLANS 532, adjusted its course to the starboard ...