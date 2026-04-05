Iranian FM condemns U.S.-Israeli strike near Bushehr plant, warns of lethal regional consequences

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday condemned a U.S.-Israeli strike near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant earlier in the day and warned of its potential lethal consequences for the West Asia region.



Earlier, Tehran confirmed that a projectile hit near Iran's only operating nuclear power plant on Saturday morning, killing one security worker and damaging a building on the site. It marked the fourth such attack since the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict began.



In a post on social media platform X, Araghchi said "Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran."



According to Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, the strike did not disrupt operations in the plant, as its main sections remain intact.



The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said there was no increase in radiation levels reported following the strike.



IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed his deep concern about the incident, stressing that nuclear power plant sites or nearby areas "must never be attacked." He urged maximum military restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident.



The development came amid heightened regional tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on Feb. 28, to which Iran and its regional allies responded with attacks on Israeli and U.S. interests across the Middle East.



