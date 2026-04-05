Nuclear power plants, nearby areas must never be attacked: IAEA chief

Photo taken on Aug. 20, 2010 shows a view of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in southern Iran. (Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz) (zw)

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday that nuclear power plant sites or nearby areas must never be attacked, following a fourth strike near Iran's nuclear power plant.The IAEA said on social platform X that, according to the information from Iran, a projectile hit the nearby area of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Saturday morning. This was the fourth such incident in recent weeks, it said.One staff member at the site was killed by a projectile fragment, while a building on the site was affected by shockwaves and fragments, the IAEA said, citing the Iranian authorities. There was no increase in radiation levels reported, it added.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed his deep concern about the incident, stressing that nuclear power plant sites or nearby areas "must never be attacked." He warned that the auxiliary site buildings may contain vital safety equipment.Grossi once again stressed the paramount importance of ensuring nuclear safety and security during a conflict, calling for maximum military restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident.Iran's nuclear facilities have been struck several times since the Israeli-U.S. joint force started its attack on the Middle East country on Feb. 28.