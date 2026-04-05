Fifteen injured, some seriously, as car strikes pedestrians at Louisiana Lao New Year Parade: reports

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 05, 2026 10:07 AM

Fifteen people were injured, some of whom were in serious condition, on Saturday after a vehicle struck multiple pedestrians during a parade celebrating the Lao New Year in rural Louisiana, the US, according to media reports. The driver, identified as a 57-year-old man, showed signs of impairment, the state police said in a statement, CNN reported.