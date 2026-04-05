China's humanoid robots highlighted at Brunei's traditional celebration

Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah (2nd R) interacts with a humanoid robot from China at Brunei's traditional Hari Raya celebration in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on April 4, 2026. (Information Department of Brunei's Prime Minister's Office/Handout via Xinhua)

A humanoid robot from China gestures at Brunei's traditional Hari Raya celebration in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on April 4, 2026. (Photo by Samle Bin Haji Jahit/Xinhua)

China's humanoid robots were featured at Brunei's traditional Hari Raya celebration on Saturday.Hari Raya celebration is widely regarded as one of the most significant occasions in Brunei, marked by acts of forgiveness, gratitude, and togetherness.The robots from China were showcased at the event held by the Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Foundation at the International Convention Center in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei.According to a press release issued by the foundation, the introduction of humanoid robots at the event aimed to inspire the younger generation to explore the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.