View of Danxia Landform in Dongyuan Town, China's Gansu

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2026 shows a view of the Danxia Landform in Dongyuan Town of Dongxiang Autonomous County, Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2026 shows a view of the Danxia Landform in Dongyuan Town of Dongxiang Autonomous County, Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2026 shows a view of the Danxia Landform in Dongyuan Town of Dongxiang Autonomous County, Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 3, 2026 shows a view of the Danxia Landform in Dongyuan Town of Dongxiang Autonomous County, Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)