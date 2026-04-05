Both crew members from downed F-15E in Iran rescued

Both crew members from a downed F-15E in Iran have been recovered after a "heavy firefight," U.S. officials told media on Sunday, with President Donald Trump confirming the development on his Truth Social platform.



The second rescued pilot is injured but remains "safe and sound," Trump said.



The aircraft had been downed earlier Friday in southern Iran. One crew member was recovered earlier, while both U.S. and Iranian forces had been searching for the second.



Trump added that no U.S. service members were killed or wounded during the two rescue operations.



Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said a U.S. aircraft involved in the search mission was also downed, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.



