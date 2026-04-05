US officials claim both crew members from downed F-15E in Iran rescued after ‘heavy firefight,’ while Iran says it has managed to destroy several US warplanes: reports

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 05, 2026 05:27 PM

While US officials told media that both crew members from a downed F-15E in Iran have been recovered after a "heavy firefight," the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said that Iranian forces have managed to destroy several US warplanes in the mission, according to media reports on April 5.