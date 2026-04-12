Spring farming in full swing across China

Farmers work in a field in Huangzhuang Town of Wenxian County in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, April 11, 2026. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a field in Hongniwan Town of Wancheng District, Nanyang City of central China's Henan Province, April 11, 2026. (Photo by Gao Song/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows farmers picking tea leaves in a tea garden in Maoping Town, Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Gang/Xinhua)

Farmers harvest sweet potato seedlings at a cultivation base in Xiangyun Town, Wenxian County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, April 11, 2026. (Photo by Huang Fuxing/Xinhua)

Farmers thin out flowers for peach trees in an orchard in Yukou Town of Pinggu District in Beijing, capital of China, April 11, 2026. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows farmers picking tea leaves at a tea garden in Yuyao City of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo by Zhang Hui/Xinhua)

A farmer operates an agricultural machinery in a field in Mogao Town, Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 11, 2026. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows farmers transplanting early rice seedlings in Jinqiao Town, Qidong County of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)