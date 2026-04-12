Pakistan reiterates constructive role to help US-Iran engagement

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Sunday that his country will continue to play a constructive role in facilitating engagement and dialogue between Iran and the United States in the days ahead, despite the Islamabad talks failing to reach a deal.



"We hope that the two sides continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond," Dar said in a televised message, after US Vice President JD Vance departed, telling the media that no agreement had been reached between the two sides in the latest round of talks.



"On behalf of Pakistan, I would like to express gratitude to the two sides for appreciating Pakistan's efforts to help achieve the ceasefire and its mediatory role," Dar said, adding that it is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to the ceasefire.

