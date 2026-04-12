Iranian FM spokesman says views diverged on a few important issues in talks with US

Iran and the United States reached an understanding on a number of issues, but views diverged on two or three important issues, and ultimately their talks in Islamabad, Pakistan did not lead to an agreement, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Sunday.



"It is natural that, from the beginning, we should not have expected to reach an agreement within a single session. No one had such an expectation either," Baghaei was quoted as saying by Iran's Mehr News Agency.



Baghaei said Tehran is "confident that contacts between us and Pakistan and our other friends in the region will continue."

