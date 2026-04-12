"Chinese + TCM" South Island Roadshow held in Christchurch, New Zealand

An expert from Zhejiang Chinese Medical University gives a lecture at the "Chinese + TCM" South Island Roadshow in Christchurch, New Zealand, April 11, 2026. The "Chinese + TCM (traditional Chinese medicine)" South Island Roadshow was held here on Saturday. A team from Zhejiang Chinese Medical University engaged local audiences with lectures, interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities during the event. (Photo by Chen Siyumeng/Xinhua)

An audience takes photos of a screen display at the "Chinese + TCM" South Island Roadshow in Christchurch, New Zealand, April 11, 2026. The "Chinese + TCM (traditional Chinese medicine)" South Island Roadshow was held here on Saturday. A team from Zhejiang Chinese Medical University engaged local audiences with lectures, interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities during the event. (Photo by Chen Siyumeng/Xinhua)

Visitors try free clinic service at the "Chinese + TCM" South Island Roadshow in Christchurch, New Zealand, April 11, 2026. The "Chinese + TCM (traditional Chinese medicine)" South Island Roadshow was held here on Saturday. A team from Zhejiang Chinese Medical University engaged local audiences with lectures, interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities during the event. (Photo by Chen Siyumeng/Xinhua)

Visitors learn Baduanjin, a traditional Chinese breathing and stretching exercise, at the "Chinese + TCM" South Island Roadshow in Christchurch, New Zealand, April 11, 2026. The "Chinese + TCM (traditional Chinese medicine)" South Island Roadshow was held here on Saturday. A team from Zhejiang Chinese Medical University engaged local audiences with lectures, interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities during the event. (Photo by Chen Siyumeng/Xinhua)