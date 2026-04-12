2026 China's Village Basketball Competition final match: Kaili City vs. Yanhe County

Players of both teams jump for the ball during the final match between Kaili City and Yanhe County at the 2026 China's Village Basketball Competition in Taipan Village, Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

An aerial drone photo shows the basketball court of the final match between Kaili City and Yanhe County at the 2026 China's Village Basketball Competition in Taipan Village, Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Fans cheer during the final match between Kaili City and Yanhe County at the 2026 China's Village Basketball Competition in Taipan Village, Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Fans cheer during the final match between Kaili City and Yanhe County at the 2026 China's Village Basketball Competition in Taipan Village, Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Fans with ethnic costumes cheer during the final match between Kaili City and Yanhe County at the 2026 China's Village Basketball Competition in Taipan Village, Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Winners team Kaili celebrate with an ox as the prize after the final match between Kaili City and Yanhe County at the 2026 China's Village Basketball Competition in Taipan Village, Taijiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 11, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)