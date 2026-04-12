In pics: Cherry Blossom Festival in Berlin, Germany

Cherry blossoms are pictured during the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, April 11, 2026. Around 25,000 visitors are expected to participate in the 18th Cherry Blossom Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People visit the Chinese Garden during the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, April 11, 2026. Around 25,000 visitors are expected to participate in the 18th Cherry Blossom Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A woman takes photos of cherry blossoms during the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, April 11, 2026. Around 25,000 visitors are expected to participate in the 18th Cherry Blossom Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

Cherry blossoms are pictured during the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, April 11, 2026. Around 25,000 visitors are expected to participate in the 18th Cherry Blossom Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

A woman visits the Chinese Garden during the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, April 11, 2026. Around 25,000 visitors are expected to participate in the 18th Cherry Blossom Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People enjoy themselves under cherry blossoms during the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, April 11, 2026. Around 25,000 visitors are expected to participate in the 18th Cherry Blossom Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)

People enjoy themselves under cherry blossoms during the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gardens of the World in Berlin, Germany, April 11, 2026. Around 25,000 visitors are expected to participate in the 18th Cherry Blossom Festival. (Xinhua/Zhang Haofu)