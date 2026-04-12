Annual Tulip Festival held in Istanbul, Türkiye

This photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows tulips at Emirgan Park in Istanbul, Türkiye. The annual Tulip Festival is held here in April. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Tourists visit Emirgan Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 11, 2026. The annual Tulip Festival is held here in April. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Tourists visit Emirgan Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 11, 2026. The annual Tulip Festival is held here in April. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Tourists visit Emirgan Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 11, 2026. The annual Tulip Festival is held here in April. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A tourist takes photos of tulips at Emirgan Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 11, 2026. The annual Tulip Festival is held here in April. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Tourists take photos at Emirgan Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 11, 2026. The annual Tulip Festival is held here in April. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

Tourists enjoy blooming tulips at Emirgan Park in Istanbul, Türkiye, on April 11, 2026. The annual Tulip Festival is held here in April. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)