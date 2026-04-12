NE China's Heilongjiang enters spring ploughing season for rice

A farmer levels seedbed soil in a rice cultivating greenhouse of Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 9, 2026. Heilongjiang, a major grain-producing area in China, has entered the spring ploughing season for rice. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

This photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows an interior view of a rice cultivating greenhouse of Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, a major grain-producing area in China, has entered the spring ploughing season for rice. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows a farming machine ploughing a paddy field of Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, a major grain-producing area in China, has entered the spring ploughing season for rice. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A drone photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows a farming machine ploughing a paddy field of Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, a major grain-producing area in China, has entered the spring ploughing season for rice. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A farmer operates an agricultural drone to spray fertilizer onto paddy fields of Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 9, 2026. Heilongjiang, a major grain-producing area in China, has entered the spring ploughing season for rice. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

Farmers put paddy fertilizer into an agricultural drone in a field of Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 9, 2026. Heilongjiang, a major grain-producing area in China, has entered the spring ploughing season for rice. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A drone photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows an agricultural drone spraying fertilizer onto a paddy field of Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Heilongjiang, a major grain-producing area in China, has entered the spring ploughing season for rice. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

A farmer checks the growth of rice seedlings at a rice cultivating greenhouse of Youyi Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in Shuangyashan, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 9, 2026. Heilongjiang, a major grain-producing area in China, has entered the spring ploughing season for rice. (Xinhua/Wang Song)