Roman artichoke festival celebrated in Ladispoli, Italy

Artichokes are pictured during a Roman artichoke festival in Ladispoli, Italy, April 10, 2026. The annual festival celebrating the harvest of the Roman artichoke kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

A chef prepares artichoke food during a Roman artichoke festival in Ladispoli, Italy, April 10, 2026. The annual festival celebrating the harvest of the Roman artichoke kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Artichoke snacks are displayed during a Roman artichoke festival in Ladispoli, Italy, April 10, 2026. The annual festival celebrating the harvest of the Roman artichoke kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A vendor peels artichokes during a Roman artichoke festival in Ladispoli, Italy, April 10, 2026. The annual festival celebrating the harvest of the Roman artichoke kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

A vendor fills a cup with artichoke beer from a tap during a Roman artichoke festival in Ladispoli, Italy, April 10, 2026. The annual festival celebrating the harvest of the Roman artichoke kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Artichoke snacks are displayed during a Roman artichoke festival in Ladispoli, Italy, April 10, 2026. The annual festival celebrating the harvest of the Roman artichoke kicked off on Friday. (Xinhua/Li Jing)