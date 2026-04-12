Music festival held in Johannesburg, South Africa

A drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows a scene during a music festival at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows a scene during a music festival at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves during a music festival at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 11, 2026. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows a scene of a music festival at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

An artist performs during a music festival at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 11, 2026. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)