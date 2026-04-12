Exhibition of train and railway dioramas held in St. Petersburg, Russia

A boy views exhibits during an exhibition of train and railway dioramas in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 11, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Saturday, showcasing over 240 train and railway dioramas from Russia and other countries. The event runs until April 19. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

A designer arranges exhibits during an exhibition of train and railway dioramas in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 11, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Saturday, showcasing over 240 train and railway dioramas from Russia and other countries. The event runs until April 19. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People attend an exhibition of train and railway dioramas in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 11, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Saturday, showcasing over 240 train and railway dioramas from Russia and other countries. The event runs until April 19. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People view exhibits during an exhibition of train and railway dioramas in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 11, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Saturday, showcasing over 240 train and railway dioramas from Russia and other countries. The event runs until April 19. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People view exhibits during an exhibition of train and railway dioramas in St. Petersburg, Russia, on April 11, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Saturday, showcasing over 240 train and railway dioramas from Russia and other countries. The event runs until April 19. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)