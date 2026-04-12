Full-process, full-element test for 2026 Beijing Yizhuang Humanoid Robot Half Marathon concludes

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 12, 2026 03:23 PM

A full-process, full-element test for the upcoming humanoid robot half marathon was held from the evening of April 11 to the early morning of April 12 in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, CCTV News reported on Sunday. More than 70 teams, including 4 international teams, participated in the test. Autonomous-navigation teams and remotely controlled teams conducted the test side by side. The 2026 Beijing Yizhuang Half Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half Marathon will kick off on April 19.