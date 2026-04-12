Iran parliament speaker says U.S. unable to gain Tehran's trust in talks
By Xinhua Published: Apr 12, 2026 06:09 PM
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who heads the Iranian delegation in the Islamabad talks, said Sunday that Washington was unable to win Tehran's trust during the discussions.
"My colleagues in the Iranian delegation ... put forward constructive initiatives but ultimately the other side was unable to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations," Ghalibaf said in a post on X.