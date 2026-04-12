Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez filmed by tourists visiting Summer Palace and Drum Tower in Beijing during his official visit

By: Xinhua | Published: Apr 12, 2026 09:59 PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was filmed visiting the Summer Palace and Drum Tower in Beijing on April 11 and 12 during his official visit from April 11 to 15, which is his fourth visit to China within four years, according to Xinhua News agency. People posted videos and photos on social media platforms, saying that they spotted the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, according to BRTV.