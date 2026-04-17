I feel extremely proud: Xinjiang tour guide who introduces Tianshan Shengli Tunnel to compatriots from Taiwan

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 17, 2026 10:50 AM

"The people need such a good road, so the motherland can make the mountains move way and the rivers bow. It's not that building a tunnel through the Tianshan Mountains is easy, but that on the other side of the mountains, there are people," a Xinjiang guide introduced the Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, the world's longest expressway tunnel, to tourists from Taiwan island. The guide said letting all feel the strength and warmth of our motherland, “I felt extremely proud.”