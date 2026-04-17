Seal population rebounds in NE China's Liaodong Bay

A spotted seal is released in the waters off Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 16, 2026. Five spotted seals were released into waters off the coast of Dalian on Thursday. (Xinhua/Han He)

A spotted seal is pictured before being released in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 16, 2026. Five spotted seals were released into waters off the coast of Dalian on Thursday. (Xinhua/Han He)

A staff member feeds a spotted seal pup at the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Han He)

Rescued spotted seals, which are not yet released into the sea due to their health conditions, are pictured in a pool at the Liaoning Ocean and Fisheries Science Research Institute in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Han He)