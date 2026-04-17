Smart wearable products attract global buyers at Canton Fair

An international buyer tries a pair of smart eyeglasses at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday, drawing a record number of over 32,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

International buyers learn about a wearable data-collecting system at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday, drawing a record number of over 32,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

An international buyer tries on a pair of AI-powered eyeglasses at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday, drawing a record number of over 32,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

An international buyer tries a pair of smart eyeglasses at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2026. The 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, opened here on Wednesday, drawing a record number of over 32,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)