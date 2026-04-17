Vietnam's top leader To Lam experiences AI translation glasses at China-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Collaborative Innovation Center

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 17, 2026 01:42 PM

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Vietnamese President To Lam visited the China-ASEAN Artificial Intelligence Collaborative Innovation Center in Nanning, the capital of Guangxi, on the morning of April 17, according to the Xinhua News Agency. During the visit, he experienced AI-powered translation glasses, per Xinhua.