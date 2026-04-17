In pics: int'l health and wellness sub-venue of the 6th CICPE

A visitor walks past booths at the international health and wellness sub-venue of the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2026. More than 340 international brands from over 30 countries and regions participate in the exhibition from April 13 to 18, displaying over 1,300 kinds of international innovative pharmaceutical equipment, technologies and special food products. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A visitor is pictured at the international health and wellness sub-venue of the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2026. More than 340 international brands from over 30 countries and regions participate in the exhibition from April 13 to 18, displaying over 1,300 kinds of international innovative pharmaceutical equipment, technologies and special food products. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A visitor is pictured at the international health and wellness sub-venue of the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2026. More than 340 international brands from over 30 countries and regions participate in the exhibition from April 13 to 18, displaying over 1,300 kinds of international innovative pharmaceutical equipment, technologies and special food products. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

A visitor is pictured at the international health and wellness sub-venue of the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone in Qionghai, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2026. More than 340 international brands from over 30 countries and regions participate in the exhibition from April 13 to 18, displaying over 1,300 kinds of international innovative pharmaceutical equipment, technologies and special food products. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)