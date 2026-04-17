Enterprise in China's Harbin promotes development of high-end medical equipment

A staff member (R) trains foreign clinical support engineers at the technical service training center of Harbin Sagebot Intelligent Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 16, 2026. In recent years, the Harbin-based medical equipment enterprise has been dedicated to the development of high-end medical equipment as well as core technologies in surgical robots. Their robots have performed over 10,000 successful clinical surgeries worldwide, covering key departments including general surgery, urology, gynaecology, and thoracic surgery. (Photo by Liu Yang/Xinhua)

A foreign doctor operates a surgery simulator at the surgical innovation and training center of Harbin Sagebot Intelligent Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 16, 2026. In recent years, the Harbin-based medical equipment enterprise has been dedicated to the development of high-end medical equipment as well as core technologies in surgical robots. Their robots have performed over 10,000 successful clinical surgeries worldwide, covering key departments including general surgery, urology, gynaecology, and thoracic surgery. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Foreign clinical support engineers learn how to debug equipment at the technical service training center of Harbin Sagebot Intelligent Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 16, 2026. In recent years, the Harbin-based medical equipment enterprise has been dedicated to the development of high-end medical equipment as well as core technologies in surgical robots. Their robots have performed over 10,000 successful clinical surgeries worldwide, covering key departments including general surgery, urology, gynaecology, and thoracic surgery. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A technician debugs equipment at Harbin Sagebot Intelligent Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 16, 2026. In recent years, the Harbin-based medical equipment enterprise has been dedicated to the development of high-end medical equipment as well as core technologies in surgical robots. Their robots have performed over 10,000 successful clinical surgeries worldwide, covering key departments including general surgery, urology, gynaecology, and thoracic surgery. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)