Scenery of Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster in China's Xizang

An aerial drone photo taken on April 9, 2026 shows a view pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Photo by Liang Chunning/Xinhua)

This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a view pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a view pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a view pictured at the Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster area in the Changtang National Nature Reserve, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The Bamoqongzong extinct volcanic cluster is located deep within the Changtang National Nature Reserve, at an average elevation of approximately 5,000 meters. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)