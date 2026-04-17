Unmanned technology enhances grain and farm material transport efficiency in NE China

A robot conducts maintenance work at a workshop of China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2026.

An automated assembly line equipped with AI recognition system conducts maintenance operations at a workshop of China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2026.

A staff member uses an intelligent control system to carry out freight train marshalling operations at Harbin South Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 15, 2026.

An aerial drone photo taken on March 17, 2026 shows freight trains carrying materials for spring farming at Harbin South Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.