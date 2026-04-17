China, Spain to deepen cooperation in innovation, industrial chains

Participants pose for a group photo at the China-Spain innovative enterprises exchange conference in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026. The conference brought together over 100 representatives from Chinese and Spanish businesses. Participants shared cooperation experience and held discussions on technology research and development as well as investment cooperation. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

The China-Spain innovative enterprises exchange conference is held in Beijing, capital of China, April 15, 2026.