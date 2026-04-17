China's Henan promotes high-quality development of manufacturing industry

Automatic cutting robots work on a production line at a factory of ZCZL Industrial Technology Group in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 30, 2026.

Staff members work on a production line at a factory of Yutong Group in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, March 30, 2026.

Employees work at an assembly line of China Yituo Group Co., Ltd. in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, April 14, 2026.

This photo taken on March 23, 2026 shows a production line of Chinese auto brand Jetour at a manufacturing base in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province.