Japan compounds its mistakes, Chinese FM responds after Japanese Self-Defense Force vessel enters Taiwan Straits on Friday

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 17, 2026 05:38 PM

The Chinese military has handled the activities of the Japanese Self-Defense Force vessel in the Taiwan Straits in accordance with the law and relevant regulations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday in response to a question about a Japanese Self-Defense Force vessel entered the Taiwan Straits on Friday. Guo noted that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has made erroneous remarks on Taiwan question, which have already dealt a serious blow to China-Japan relations. By dispatching a ...