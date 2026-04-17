日自卫队舰艇进入台湾海峡，外交部：错上加错！

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

外交部发言人郭嘉昆主持4月17日例行记者会。会上环球时报-环球网记者提问：今天一艘日本自卫队舰艇进入台湾海峡，中方对此有何评论？Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun held the regular press conference on April 17. At the briefing, a reporter from the Global Times asked: A Japanese Self-Defense Force vessel entered the Taiwan Straits today. What is China’s comment?郭嘉昆在回应环球时报-环球网记者提问时表示，日本自卫队舰艇进入台湾海峡活动，中国军队已依法依规处置。日本首相高市早苗发表涉台错误言论，已经给中日关系带来严重冲击。日方派自卫队舰艇进入台湾海峡，耀武扬威、蓄意挑衅，是错上加错，再次暴露日方一些人企图武力介入台海、破坏台海和平稳定的危险图谋，此举严重损害中日关系政治基础，严重威胁中国主权和安全。中方对此坚决反对，已向日方提出强烈抗议。In response, Guo Jiakun said that the Chinese military has handled the activities of the Japanese Self-Defense Force vessel in the Taiwan Straits in accordance with the law and relevant regulations. He noted that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has made erroneous remarks on Taiwan question, which have already dealt a serious blow to China-Japan relations. By dispatching a Self-Defense Force vessel into the Taiwan Straits to show off force and engage in deliberate provocation, Japan has compounded its mistake. This once again exposes the dangerous intentions of some people in Japan to interfere militarily in the Taiwan Straits and undermine peace and stability in the region. Such actions seriously damage the political foundation of China-Japan relations and pose a grave threat to China’s sovereignty and security. China firmly opposes this and has lodged strong protests with the Japanese side.郭嘉昆表示，台湾问题事关中国主权和领土完整，事关中日关系政治基础，是不可逾越的红线。中方再次敦促日方切实反思改错，悬崖勒马、谨言慎行，不要在错误的道路上越走越远。Guo emphasized that the Taiwan question concerns China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the political foundation of China-Japan relations, and constitutes an insurmountable red line. China once again urges Japan to earnestly reflect on its actions, correct its mistakes, pull back from the brink, and act with prudence, so as not to go further down the wrong path.